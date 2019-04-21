NOPD Sgt. Eric John Geisler of New Orleans passed unexpectedly from this life on April 10, 2019. Eric served a long 25-year public service career in law enforcement in both Texas and for the last 20 years in New Orleans. Eric served NOPD in various capacities and districts throughout his career and was well respected for his diligence and professionalism, considering his police career a privilege. Eric was born in Pennsylvania, attended schools in Tulsa, OK, graduating from Kingwood High School in Houston, TX. He moved on to LSU in Baton Rouge and was associated with Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity there. He subsequently graduated from the University of Houston, earning a degree in criminal justice. Eric is survived by his mother Leah, step father Roy and step brother Erin of Houston, TX; brother Christopher and wife Laura and nieces of San Antonio, TX; nephews Christopher and Alex of Odessa, TX and aunt Beverly Smutny and cousins of Pittsburg, PA. Eric is also survived by his many friends and Brothers in Blue, especially Stuart and Andy. Memorial Service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. (in Metairie Cemetery) on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a brief service by NOPD chaplain. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. All are invited to come celebrate Eric's life and share stories and experiences with his family. Interment will be private later in Houston, TX. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary