Norbert Emmanuel Mathias Kuehne, 96, passed away in Reserve, Louisiana on April 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Mathias Kuehne and Clara Agnes Weber Kuehne; wife of 69 years, Jane Shirley McCune Kuehne; siblings, Hilda Kuehne, Clare Tournier, Rosemary Kelly, Albert Kuehne, Fr. Cyril Kuehne, George Kuehne, Oswald Kuehne, Clement Kuehne, and Hubert Kuehne. He is survived by his children, Michael C. Kuehne (Betty), Natalie K. Scalise (Joseph), Colleen Terrell (Robert), Gregory P. Kuehne (Cindy), grandchildren, Mark, Brian, Heather, Adam, Jennifer, Matthew, Natalie, Blake, Justin, Zachary; great grandchildren, Jacob, Madelyn, Aybreana, Sophia, Madison, Logan, Sawyer, Riley, Jude, Noah, Caleb, Charlie, EllaClaire, Michael, Austin, Aubree, Sebastian, Dawson, Jude, and Jade; great-great grandchildren, Robin and Zeynah. Norbert "Chief" was a World War II veteran who served proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a salesman for Fisher Furniture in Boutte, Louisiana for many years. Chief was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, and eating, but his greatest love was his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on April 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a graveside service will follow the mass at Lake Lawn Park. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary