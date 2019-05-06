Norbert R. Davidson, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 79. He was the son of the late Norbert R. Davidson, Sr., MD., and Gloria B. Davidson Neal. He was a tenured Associate Professor and Chair of the Arts and Humanities Department also served as Director of the Center for Comprehensive Communication and Chair of the Department of English and Print Journalism at Southern University at New Orleans. Norbert attended New Orleans Public Schools and graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School's Class of 1957. Davidson received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Dillard University in New Orleans and his Master of Fine Arts Degree in Theatre from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Norbert is survived by his sister, Lennie D. Locklear, his brother Crawford Neal, III, his Aunt, Genevieve Walker and host of nieces and nephews. His memory will also be cherished by a number of friends and colleagues of Southern University at New Orleans, the local theater community as well as others. A Memorial Service will be held at Majestic Mortuary Service, 1833 Oretha Castle Blvd., New Orleans, LA., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Visitation begins at 10:00 am with the Memorial Service at 11:00 am, Reverend Otto W. Duncan, Jr. Officiating. Interment will be private. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019