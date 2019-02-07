|
Norberto Cordero Sr. peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La. He was born March 3, 1942 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Norberto was a longtime resident of New York. Norberto loved watching baseball especially the Yankees and listening to Salsa Music. Norberto is survived by his children Norma Cordero Padilla, Gloria Cordero, Angel (Vickie) Cordero, Norberto (Jennifer) Cordero, Ariel (Paige) Cordero. Siblings Lydia (Theodore) Espejo, Julie Quintana, Elvira Cordero and Elsa Cordero Betty (Pancho) Velasquez. Norberto also leaves to cherish his memories a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and devoted friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Pablo Cordero and Amada Leclerc. Services and burial were held privately. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019