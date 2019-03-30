Norma Claire Quintana Gauthreaux, beloved wife of the late Ronald Edward Gauthreaux Sr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 26, 2019 at the age of 97. She is survived by Ronald Jr. (Kay), Janet, Michael (Pam), Norman (Mary), Stephen (Mary Beth), Gerard, Carolyn Leicher (Michael), Daniel, Donald, and Miles (Robin). She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren: Laura, Julie, Rene', Mitzi, Alaine', Celeste, Jon, Ryanne, Stephanie, Edward, Shelbi, Anna Claire, Aaron, Hannah, Emma, as well as, fourteen great-grandchildren: Chandler, Mallory, Cole, Ali, Julia, Reagan, Kennedy, Katherine, Ryan, Cecilia, Kailey, Hunter, Peter, and Miriam, and numerous nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Marie Louise Kinler Quintana and Ferdinand Frank Quintana. She was sister to Mickey Quintana and Sister Mary Owen Quintana, as well as, the late Owen Quintana, Marilyn Rolfes and Thelma Dean. She was also preceded in death by her two children, Wade Owen and Cynthia Ann, a daughter-in-law, Lora, and a grandchild, Hallie Marie. Mrs. Gauthreaux was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society for many years. Our family matriarch was honored as Terrebonne Parish Mother of the Year in 1961 and was a devoted Cub Scout Den Mother for 11 years in Houma, LA. Interment in Mandeville Cemetery. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary