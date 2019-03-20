The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Norma Emelda Howard Hampton

Norma Emelda Howard Hampton Obituary
Sunrise 07/30/1937 - Sunset 03/15/2019. Norma Emelda Howard Lampton departed this life on Friday, March 15, 2019. She leaves behind 4 children Johnnie Lampton Jr., Rhonda Lampton Damond, Rome Lampton Adams, Troy Lampton Sr., 18 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, 1 Daughter -n- law Pam Lampton ,1 Son-n- law James Adams , cousins, and friends. Service will be held March 23, 2019 for 11am at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church on 1126 N. Robertson St. New Orleans, LA 70116. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until service time. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
