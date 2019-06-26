Norma Gautier Phillips passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Born in Louisiana on October 6, 1941 to the late Norman and Stella Gautier. Survived by her faithful companions, Boudreaux her dog and Moby her bird. Cherished mother of Rip Lawrence Reeves (wife Suzie). proud grandmother Taylor Marie Reeves, Emelie Whitney Reeves and Claire Creppel Reeves. Beloved brother of Norman Charles Gautier, Jr. "Butch" (wife Sandra). Norma is also survived by additional family and friends that are left behind to cherish her memory. A very vibrant, colorful and exuberant person, Norma was a very active woman who enjoyed playing bridge, golf, tennis and loved animals. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00pm. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm. The funeral will be officiated by The Reverend Tracy L. MacKenzie. A private interment will be held at a later time with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to the Audubon Nature Institute in Norma's memory through their website https://www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/donate/tribute-gift. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary