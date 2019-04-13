Norma K. Norsworthy entered peacefully into heaven on Monday, April 8, 2019. Norma was born on May 29, 1934. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Arnold Norsworthy, mother of Janet Norsworthy Hom (Ray) and grandmother of Casey Hom (Ashley). Norma is survived by many cherished cousins and her much loved sister in law. Norma met her husband Arnold when she was church pianist at Zion Baptist Church where he had been called as a young pastor. They fell in love and spent their sixty two year marriage in service to churches around Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and the Louisiana and Mississippi Baptist Conventions. In addition to her role as a pastor's wife, Norma worked many years as a financial secretary. Norma and Arnold shared a passion for the spread of the gospel through mission work and gave their time and effort to that end. Norma was a graceful lady, a friend to all who knew her, a devoted mother and grandmother. Norma experienced much joy and fun during her time spent at St. Francis Villa Assisted Living. Her family wishes to thank the St. Francis Villa staff and the staff of Guardian Angel Hospice for their tender love and care for Norma. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday evening, April 16th at 6:30pm, visitation from 5:30-6:30pm at Memorial Baptist Church, 5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Internment will be at Zion Memorial Cemetery in Georgetown, LA on Thursday, April 18th, with a graveside service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions through Memorial Baptist Church. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary