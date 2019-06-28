The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Norma Louise Rick Rees


1925 - 2019
Norma Louise Rick Rees, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. She was born in Du Quoin, Illinois on February 5, 1925 to Augusta ("Gusty") and John Rick. She married her high school sweetheart, Norman "Wayne" Rees, on December 28, 1945, who preceded her in death in 2007. Together Norma and Wayne had two sons, Randall ("Randy") Wayne Rees and Rick Stephen Rees (Debbie Darnell Rees). The matriarch of the family, "Mo," as she was fondly named by her grandchildren, Derrick Wayne Rees (Tara J. Rees), John Austin Chritchfield Rees (Avery Green Rees), Taylor Leigh Ann Ross (John Robert Ross), and Grant Schaeffer Rick Rees, was famous for her endless stories and worldly advice, whether her grandchildren asked for it or not. Norma was a gifted artist, but she is probably most renowned for her strong will (some would say stubbornness), her ability to accomplish whatever she set out to do, her love to talk and make friends, and her sharp intellect, which never dulled with age. She was a technology savant, adept at Excel, Word, Instagram, and Facebook; however, she was occasionally convinced that someone was "living" inside of her computer and she was never able to acknowledge that it may have been operator error. Norma lived a full life, and worked at various jobs during her life, but none was as important as being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a love for people and a gift of making everyone she encountered feel like a close friend. She will be dearly missed and is forever in our hearts. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, beginning at 10am at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. A short funeral service will follow, beginning at 10:45am. The gravesite services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the or the .
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019
