The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
For more information about
Norma King
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Rosa Torres King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Rosa Torres King Obituary
Norma Rosa Torres King, age 72, peacefully stepped into her eternal life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Passages Hospice after a month long fight at University Hospital following a stroke. She was not alone, we made sure to be at her side every day until she took her last breath peacefully. Norma, was born in La Ceiba, Atlantida, Honduras, September 19, 1946 to Vicente Torres, and Maria Mendez de Torres. She graduated from El Instituto Departamental Manuel Bonilla in 1966 as a Primary school teacher. She worked as an ESL teacher in New Orleans Public School System for many years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria; father, Vicente; and brother, Vicente, who she will now reunite with. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Luis Rodriguez; daughters, Sara Patricia Darensbourg (Miguel), and Mercedes Elena King; grandchildren Jasmine, Marisol, Miguel Jr, and Eriol; future great grandchild Madisyn; brother Mario Torres; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd, NOLA 70127. Visitation at 9:00am followed by Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA. We wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for their condolences by phone, and messages on Facebook and Instagram for our mother Norma Rosa Torres King. My mother would be stunned by all the attention and kind words spoken about her. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Download Now