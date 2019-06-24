Norma Rosa Torres King, age 72, peacefully stepped into her eternal life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Passages Hospice after a month long fight at University Hospital following a stroke. She was not alone, we made sure to be at her side every day until she took her last breath peacefully. Norma, was born in La Ceiba, Atlantida, Honduras, September 19, 1946 to Vicente Torres, and Maria Mendez de Torres. She graduated from El Instituto Departamental Manuel Bonilla in 1966 as a Primary school teacher. She worked as an ESL teacher in New Orleans Public School System for many years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria; father, Vicente; and brother, Vicente, who she will now reunite with. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Luis Rodriguez; daughters, Sara Patricia Darensbourg (Miguel), and Mercedes Elena King; grandchildren Jasmine, Marisol, Miguel Jr, and Eriol; future great grandchild Madisyn; brother Mario Torres; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd, NOLA 70127. Visitation at 9:00am followed by Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA. We wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for their condolences by phone, and messages on Facebook and Instagram for our mother Norma Rosa Torres King. My mother would be stunned by all the attention and kind words spoken about her. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary