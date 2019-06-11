Norman "Ton" Clarence Ronquille passed away on June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Este Ronquille and Eunice Sepcich Ronquille. Father of Tony Ronquille (Diane), Glenn Ronquille (Betty), Cynthia R. Marque (Steve) and stepfather of Sandra D'Aquin (David), Lynn Hatcher, and Bryant Hatcher (Debra). Grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 19, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Son of the late Octave Ronquille and Mary Julia Ronquille. Brother of Antoinette Plaisance (late Herbert), Thelma Slade (late Charlie), and the late Irby Ronquille, Alvin Ronquille, Paul Ronquille, Agnes Rogers, and Anna Marcombe. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Age 92 years and a lifelong resident of Westwego, LA, and longtime member of the Young Men's Business Club. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Visitation at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6 PM until 9 PM. Visitation will resume at Hosanna Church, 2215 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9 AM until Funeral Service time at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, Westwego LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019