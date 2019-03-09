Norman K. Bukaske passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 48. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Albertine Marse. He is the beloved son of Arthur Bukaske and Brenda Bukaske. He is the loving brother of Stephanie Bukaske. He is the devoted uncle of Holdan Bukaske. He is the loving grandson of Junior Bukaske. He is the cherished nephew of Ted Bukaske (Marie), Julie Hymel, Melinda Mullet (Willie), Gerald Marse (Peggy), Kenneth Marse (Lynn) and Barbra Marse (Rick). He is also survived by numerous other family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Gathering of Family and Friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Private Family Interment at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary