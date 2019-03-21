The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Norman P. Zeringue Jr.

Norman P. Zeringue Jr. Obituary
Norman P. Zeringue, Jr. passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was 68, a native of Lutcher, LA and a resident of LaPlace, LA. Husband of Deborah Roussel Zeringue for 46 years. Father of Jennifer Zeringue and Kirk Zeringue (Lori). Grandfather of Skyler Zeringue and Emilia 'Emi' Zeringue. Son of the late Ethel Deroche Zeringue and Norman 'Tom' Zeringue, Sr. Brother of Brent Zeringue (Joan) and Renee Waguespack (Larry). Brother-in-law of Lowell Roussel, Jr. (Julie) and Terri Butler (Mike). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy, LaPlace, LA on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace at 11:30 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Reserve, LA. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
