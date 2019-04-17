Norval Francis Elliot, Jr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 75 surrounded by his family. Norval was a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. He was an honors graduate of Jesuit High School, and magna cum laude graduate of Loyola University. Norval had a long career as an owner of one of the largest produce companies in New Orleans, supplying most of the city's finest restaurants and markets. He was a member of Metairie Country Club and an NRA Life Member. Norval enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Norval was the beloved husband to his high school sweetheart, Alberta Cuccia Elliot, for over 55 years. He was one of six children of the late Norval Francis Elliot, Sr. and Shirley Berrigan Elliot. Norval was a loving father to Francine Anna Maria Elliot of Houston; Lucas Thomas Elliot and his wife, Vicky of Nashville; and Norval Francis Elliot, III and his wife, Michelle of Lake Charles; and grandfather of Anastasia Elliot of Nashville; Nicholas Elliot of Washington, D.C.; and Michel Elliot, Norval "Val" Elliot, IV and Joseph Elliot of Lake Charles. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and Hospice caregivers who cared for him. Services were private. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in Norval's name be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6666 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans, LA. 70124, or to a . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary