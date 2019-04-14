Nutcia J. "Lee" Pillitire passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Therese Blanchard Pillitire for 52 years. Father of Marie Coludrovich (Bruce), Antoinette "Nette" Blanchard (the late Paul "Jake"), Anthony C. Pillitire (Patti), and Nancy Goens (Steve). Son of the late Lena and Anthony Pillitire, Sr. Brother of the late Josephine Fradella, Mary P. Lorio, Frances T. Pillitire, Anthony Pillitire, Jr. Tena P. Pounders, Rose and Frank R. Pillitire. Grandfather of Jessica Matherne (Todd), Rachel McKelvey (Dennis), Joshua "Josh" Blanchard (Nicole), Melodie Molina (Christian), Anthony C. Pillitire, II, Melissa Guerin (Jude), Melissa "M.J." Goens, Katie, Lauren, and Jennifer Goens. Also survived by 15 great grandchildren and a host of relatives. He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, co-owner of National Cleaners for 36 years and a lifelong resident of Gretna, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:30pm. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 10am until 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, masses is preferred. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary