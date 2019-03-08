O'Neal "Buck" Golden, 73, retired Warehouse Manager, went home to be with God on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Beloved father of Pamela (Michael Sr.) Ferdinand. Grandfather of Chiquitta (Justin) Turrell, Chantel Ferdinand, Michelle (Dominick) Silva and Michael (Bianca) Ferdinand Jr. Great grandfather of Kyia, Mahkale, Kynzie, Jayden, Michael, Maurice and Aaliyah. Son of the late Clarence and Louvernia Golden. Brother of Elaine Polk, Lynn (Ronald Sr.) Brown, Odessa (Raymond) Williams, Veronica Blake and Gail Andrews, Clarence and Gilbert Andrews and the late Raymond and Alphonse Golden and Diane Woods. Brother in law of Geraldine Golden, Norbert Woods and the late Donald Polk Sr. and Lionel Blake Sr. Devoted cousin of Alice Mae Bradford; also survived a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of family, also pastors, officers, and members of Loving Four Baptist Tabernacle and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral services at Loving Four Baptist Tabernacle, 2900 Thalia Street, New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30a.m. Rev. Blaise D. Polk, Sr., Officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery-Metairie, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe Street Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary