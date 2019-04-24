Octavia Mae Johnson

Obituary
Queen Octavia Mae Johnson, age 79, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arthur "Dan" Johnson Sr.; 2 sons, Joseph and Michael Vincent; 1 daughter, Cynthia Vincent; mother, Irene Jackson McGinnis; father, Clarence Benn Sr.; 4 sisters, Betty Roberts, Brenda Hodgers, Lucille and Patsy McGinnis and 2 brothers, Harry and Jake McGinnis Jr. She is survived by 3 daughters, Marline Vincent Moody (Joyce Tyler), Keyshina Johnson Gains and Ireyon Johnson; 1 son, Arthur Johnson Jr.; 4 sisters, Gloria Rose, Rosemary Bright, Rosalee Clayton and Deloris McGinnis, and 1 brother, Larry McGinnis. Octavia was a beacon of light to all the lives she touched and a praying mother, loyal and faithful servant of God. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:00AM at Mt. Olive B. C. of Algiers, 1124 Lebouef St. Officiant, Rev. Nathaniel Jimcoily. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment New Hope B. C. Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Divine, A New Dimension of Service," 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116; (504) 948-7447.
