Queen Octavia Mae Johnson, age 79, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arthur "Dan" Johnson Sr.; 2 sons, Joseph and Michael Vincent; 1 daughter, Cynthia Vincent; mother, Irene Jackson McGinnis; father, Clarence Benn Sr.; 4 sisters, Betty Roberts, Brenda Hodgers, Lucille and Patsy McGinnis and 2 brothers, Harry and Jake McGinnis Jr. She is survived by 3 daughters, Marline Vincent Moody (Joyce Tyler), Keyshina Johnson Gains and Ireyon Johnson; 1 son, Arthur Johnson Jr.; 4 sisters, Gloria Rose, Rosemary Bright, Rosalee Clayton and Deloris McGinnis, and 1 brother, Larry McGinnis. Octavia was a beacon of light to all the lives she touched and a praying mother, loyal and faithful servant of God. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:00AM at Mt. Olive B. C. of Algiers, 1124 Lebouef St. Officiant, Rev. Nathaniel Jimcoily. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment New Hope B. C. Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Divine, A New Dimension of Service," 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116; (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019