Okanell P. Hall who lived a joyful and abundant life entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at age 84. She leaves to cherish precious memories her children, Carol Piquet, Debie Lewis, Charlotte, Anisse, Sheryl, Kandy Hall-Berry Hill, L.C. Jr. and Brian Hall. Also survived by twenty-two grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Vernell Chatman and Mary Richardson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Hall was also preceded in death by her husband, Mr. LC Hall, Sr; two children, Kathy and Demond Hall and two grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Mrs. Hall will be held at Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 655 Noth Rocheblave St., New Orleans, LA 70119 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 AM, Rev. Mat Turner, Officiating. Interment Holt Cemetery. Visitation 8 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign guestbook online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019