Olevia Covington Lathers, 68, of Metairie, LA passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Olevia leaves to cherish her memories, 1 son Cornelius R. Lathers (Petrina); seven grandchildren, Ka'Leasha, Cornelius, Lanika, Jazmine, Sarelius, Armani and Amari Lathers; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Le'Monte, Donovan and Kaden; six sisters, Janice Boles, Martha Harness, Rev. Beulah Covington, Gwendolyn Covington, Nathaline Hayden (Leroy) and Linda Cash; two brothers Nathaniel and Michael Brown; her sister from another mother/best friend Loretta Wisher, one aunt Eula Mae Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held at Community Church, 116 Florida St., River Ridge, LA on Friday, February 15, 2019. Viewing at 9:00 am and service to begin at 10:00 am. Pastor Robert D. Tanner, Jr. officiating. Burial to follow at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, Metairie, LA. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019