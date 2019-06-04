Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Ayo Chaisson. View Sign Service Information Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services 61101 Highway 11 Slidell , LA 70460 (985)-645-0600 Send Flowers Obituary

Olga Ayo Chaisson passed away on June 3, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana at the age of 90. She was born in New Orleans in 1929 and was a resident of St. Bernard Parish for 70 years. Olga resided at Park Provence in Slidell for the past four years. She is retired from the St. Bernard Parish School Board. Olga is the loving mother of Brenda Thompson (Adrian), Linda Carpenter (Andrew), the late Henry J. Chaisson Jr. and the late Aaron J. Chaisson. She is grandmother of Brian Thompson (Misty), Henry Chaisson III (Angelle), Donna Delaune (Eric), Wendy Carpenter, Kevin Chaisson Sr., Arron Chaisson, Heather Chaisson, and Sean Chaisson. She is the great-grandmother of Kevin Chaisson Jr., Henry Chaisson IV, Amber Chaisson, Erica Delaune, Hunter Delaune, Emma Delaune, Blake Carpenter, Ben Thompson, Katy Thompson, and Devin Chaisson and great-great-grandmother of Kevin Chaisson III. Olga is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who were very special to her. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 69 years Henry J. Chaisson Sr., her parents Laura Gremillion and Joseph Ayo, and siblings Yvonne Silcio and Warren Ayo. Olga touched many lives and will be greatly missed by many. The family would like to thank the staff of Park Provence and the nurses of Passages Hospice for the excellent care given to Olga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, June 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the Audubon Funeral Home Chapel located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery following the Funeral Service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019

