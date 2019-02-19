|
|
Olga Cosse Lewis passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Patrick Lewis. Daughter of the late Sidney Cosse and Olga Martin Cosse. Sister of the late Beulah C. Marrero, Louise C. Carrere, Ruby C. Hopkins, Selma C. Becnel, Arnold, Clarence, Cecil and Wallace Cosse. Survived by step daughter Dianne Lewis Schumert (Olin) and Sherry Lewis, step-granddaughter Holly Tullier (Paul), step great-granddaughter Sarah Tullier, step great-grandson Luke Tullier and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment at Greenwood Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019