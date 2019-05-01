Sunrise August 24, 1935; Sunset April 25, 2019. Following a brief illness, on April 25, 2019, Oliver Daliet entered into a peaceful eternal rest with his wife and children by his side. Oliver was the son of the late Oliver and Vivian Daliet of New Orleans, La. Preceded in death by three siblings, a brother, Frederick Daliet, two sisters, Lorraine Guillion and Lynette "Nettie" Daliet. Oliver leaves to mourn his death, his wife Shirley, sons Oliver (Pamela) of Newnan, Ga., Allen of New Orleans, a daughter Nacole (Nikki) of Newnan, Ga., two brothers Daryl of Virginia Beach, Va. and Wayne (Shirley) of New Orleans, and his aunt Melba Orticke Montevallo, Al. He also leaves to mourn seven handsome grandsons; Oliver John (boysie), Allen Cade, Austen Lucas, Nicholas Joseph, Aiden Noah Daliet, Justin Nicholas and Joshua Aaron Peychaud along with a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews with countless other family and friends. At the early age of 18, Oliver began working on the railroad the Humming Bird Line out of New Orleans working up to chief steward, later in years switching over to restaurants. Oliver started working at the Fairmont Hotel as a waiter until he became the 1st Black maître d' of New Orleans, the famous Fairmont Blue Room Supper Club. He worked with big name entertainers. While at the Blue Room, Oliver was interviewed on various occasions and appeared in numerous newspaper and magazine articles. Oliver attended Corpus Christi Elementary School. He also attended and graduated from Joseph S. Clark Senior High School. Friends and Relatives are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 2202 St. Bernard Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am. Visitation will begin at 8am. Interment will follow at the All Saints Mausoleum, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary