Oliver Paul "Brock" Bourgeois Sr. passed away peacefully at Wynhoven Nursing home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 81. His loving wife, Joyce, was by his side. Brock was the son of Josephine and William Bourgeois Sr. Brock was a master carpenter/contractor, learning the trade from his father and grandfather. He built many homes around the New Orleans area. He also proudly served in the Louisiana National Guard. Brock enjoyed fishing, hunting, and living life. He especially loved listening to his daughter Christine sing her spiritual songs. Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Joyce; four children: Oliver Paul "Boo" (Janet) Bourgeois Jr., Christine Bourgeois, Theodore "Hap" (Mindy) Bourgeois, and Kimberly Bourgeois; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: William (Carolyn) Bourgeois Jr., Roland Bourgeois, and Wayne (Steveann) Bourgeois, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank to the entire Wynhoven staff, with special thanks to the loving and caring CNA's and nurses. We would also like to thank the Notre Dame Hospice for their excellent care and loving support. We appreciate all of the support and prayers from our family and friends. A small family service will be held at a later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019