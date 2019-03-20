Oliver Wheeler Dixon, born December 6, 1934 passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Hospital. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 22nd from 1pm to 5pm at Hall Davis & Sons, located at 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 2pm at Hall Davis & Sons. Dr. Reverend Terry M. Hasten, officiating.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver Wheeler Dixon.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019