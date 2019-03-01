The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Olivia Bernard Coleman Obituary
Olivia Bernard Coleman was born on September 26, 1942 and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Gentilly Baptist Church, 5141 Franklin Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Homegoing Celebration at 10:00 am. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019
