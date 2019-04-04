The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Higgins Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olivia Higgins Smith Obituary
Olivia Higgins Smith entered into eternal life on March 30, 2019 at the age of 82. She was a resident of Luling for the past 15 years. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughter Sheila Johnson, four grandchildren: Jon Eric Johnson (Nilsa), Brandon Johnson (Keshia), Quinshondra Smith & Keiara Harris; six great grandchildren: Azyri, Ashton, Dejuan Jr., Jaliyah, Javion, and Aria; sister Vera Sumlin, two devoted nieces: Cynthia Sumlin & Vera Martin, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Smith Sr., parents Elvia Johnson & Ezell Higgins; daughter Veronica Smith, two sisters: Cleo Gordon & Alice Washington; brother Ezell Higgins, and brother-in-law Archie Sumlin. Family and friends are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, 266 Hwy. 403, Paincourtville, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com; (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now