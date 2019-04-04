|
Olivia Higgins Smith entered into eternal life on March 30, 2019 at the age of 82. She was a resident of Luling for the past 15 years. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughter Sheila Johnson, four grandchildren: Jon Eric Johnson (Nilsa), Brandon Johnson (Keshia), Quinshondra Smith & Keiara Harris; six great grandchildren: Azyri, Ashton, Dejuan Jr., Jaliyah, Javion, and Aria; sister Vera Sumlin, two devoted nieces: Cynthia Sumlin & Vera Martin, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Smith Sr., parents Elvia Johnson & Ezell Higgins; daughter Veronica Smith, two sisters: Cleo Gordon & Alice Washington; brother Ezell Higgins, and brother-in-law Archie Sumlin. Family and friends are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, 266 Hwy. 403, Paincourtville, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com; (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019