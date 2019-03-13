|
|
Olivia Louise Barnum entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Joseph Steib and Georgiana Songy Borne. Olivia is survived by her husband, Lionel B. Barnum, Sr.; five children, Kirk Bossier, Pamela Barnes, Lionel Barnum, Jr. (Sterlina Barnum), Girod Barnum and Natasha Barnum; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one sister, Margaret Barnum. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barnum was also preceded in death by her siblings, Florestine Williams, McKinley Peter Borne and Theresa Audrey Borne Claverie. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 2015 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation and Rosary begins at 12:00 PM in the Church. Interment to be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Directors (504) 486-6331. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019