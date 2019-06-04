Ollie "Bernice" Hooter Gros entered peacefully into heaven on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her side. Devoted wife of Samson "Sam" C. Gros, Jr. of 67 years. A loving mother of Sammy Gros (Ramona), Kathy Gros Savoie (Basil), and Robert Gros (Denise). A proud grandmother of Brandi Gros Rigaud (Steve), Collin Gros (Lindsey), Lindsey Gros and a great grandmother of Brileigh, Braelain, Carter, Creedon, Jace, Emillio, Eva and Lilly. Daughter of the late Minnie Bell Thornhill Hooter and Henry B. Hooter. Sister of the late Verbie "Bobby" Hooter McCoy (Claude), Jimmy Hooter and Glenda Hooter Miller. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved pet "Molly" who will miss her dearly. Age 86, a native of Delhi, LA and a lifelong resident of Westwego, LA. "Bernice" before entering the workforce at Bridge City Elementary School for 10 years she was a devoted wife, homemaker and fulltime mother to her children. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, reading novels, and watching old western movies and TV shows. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy. Marrero, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation from 9:30 am until service time. Interment following in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum, Westwego, LA. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary