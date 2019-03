Onease Turner Davis departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 1:36 p.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old and a native of Nairn, La, and a longtime resident of Port Sulphur, La. Beloved daughter of the late George and Julia Taylor Turner. Devoted wife of the late Elton Davis. Loving mother of the late Elton Jerald (Linda) and Connie Marie Davis. Grandmother of Jerralyn, Brandon (Leslie), and the late Blane Dorell Davis. Sister of the late Olivia Riley, Alice' Turner, Odile (Osgood) Williamson, Herman (Octavia W.), Irvin (Edna), Elton (Octavia M.) and Milton Turner. Sister-in-law of Glagareen Turner. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, her devoted nieces and nephews Wanda W (Pastor Darnell Sr.) Smith, Marie W (Earl Sr.) Jones, and Keith Espradon Sr., her endearing caregivers Kandence, Trinda and Jyiah Smith, Elisha J. and Chasmin Parker, Shannon Sylve and Sara Bias, her Christian sister and caring neighbor Doris Turner, a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor, Officers and members of Greater St. Peter, Greater Macedonia, and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Churches and all neighboring churches of Plaquemines Parish and staff and members of the Plaquemines Parish Council on Aging, are invited to attend the funeral services at Greater St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, located at 182 W. St. Peter Street, Oakville La, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 am. Dr. Darnell Smith Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. ONLY. Entombment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery Port Sulphur La. The Davis family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Heart of Hospice and Family Home Care for the excellent care given to Mrs. Davis. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home of Belle Chasse La. (504) 208 – 2119. For online condolences please visit www.RobinsonFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary