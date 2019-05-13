The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Opeo H. Frey, age 96 years, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was the last surviving sibling of 10 children. Survived by his wife of 77 years Lillian Frey. Father of Linda Lafond, Sandy Robertson (Larry) and the late Gayle Prattini (survived by husband Philip) Also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 11 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great -great -grandchildren. He was a United States Navy Veteran assigned to the Seebees in World War II. Opeo was employed at Jackson Brewery until his retirement. He then became a commercial fisherman for the last 25 years. Services will be held at a later date. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 14, 2019
