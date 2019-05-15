Orguerete Columbus Eskridge entered into eternal rest Tuesday April 30th in Chicago, Illinois. Wife of the late Sonny Eskridge, daughter of the late Edward C and Juanita Columbus. Sister of Lorraine Columbus Bradford. Aunt of Willie E. Bradford III and Idorenyin Bradford, great aunt of Jalyn and Alyssa Bradford and survived by other relatives and friends. The members of Ephesian Baptist church, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist (Gretna), 1st District Missionary Baptist Association are invited to attend the funeral services to be held at Ephesian Baptist Church, 4020 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. on Saturday May 18, 2019. Visitation at 9 am, Funeral service at 10 am. Reverend Dr. Jesse L. Earls officiant. Interment at Providence Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Brookins Funeral Home in Chicago, IL transferred services to Affordable Funeral Services.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019