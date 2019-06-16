|
|
Orilea Peters Lear entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 10, 2019. Widow of Melvin Lear; Mother of the late Lorraine Harris; Mother in law of Joseph Harris; Daughter of the late Willie and Orilea Peters; Grandmother of Gary McKendall, Jr., Tyrone McKendall, Jesse Harris, Noel Harris and the late Easterlyn McKendall; Sister of Bernadine Reimonenq Peters and the late Josephine Peters, Adam Peters, Emile Peters, Willie Peters III, Dorothy P. Prudeaux, Geraldine P. Davillier, Alma P. Major and Thomas Peters. Also survived by a host great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a devoted friend, Delores Frank, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priests and parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Churches; proprietor and patrons of Hideaway Bar and residents of Holy Angles Apartment are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, beginning 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 411 N. Rampart Street, Father Anthony F. Rigoli, OMI, pastor and celebrant. Church visitation from 8:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Recitation of Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Roch No. 2 Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019