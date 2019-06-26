Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oscar Dublin Beasley Sr.. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - New Orleans 3801 Williams Blvd. Suite A Kenner , LA 70065 (504)-464-3095 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Gretna 100 Gretna Blvd. Gretna , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Oscar Dublin Beasley, Sr. – Dub, to all who knew and loved him, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, on his 77th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hobbs Beasley, children Michael Gonzales, Sr. and partner Bridget Chandler, Catina Cornelius and husband Brian, Albert McDonald and wife Christine, D.J. Beasley, Dixie Beasley and partner Keith Pichoff, stepdaughter Trisha Brugoto, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother, Anna Lou Beasley, and siblings Peggy Beasley and husband Dale Pertuit, Jacque Williams and husband Jim, and Loné Beasley and wife Cindy. He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Beasley and brother, William Howard Beasley, Jr. He was a 1959 graduate of West Jefferson High School in Harvey. Dub was the proud and successful owner of Beasley's Auto Service in Belle Chasse for 45 years, alongside his dear friend Leroy "Buddy" McCarty. He loved the Lord and served as a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Gretna. The best summation of his life may have been voiced by a former high school teacher who said, "Dub was never anyone but just himself." All who knew him would agree. He had a strong passion for country-western music and dancing. He will be missed for many reasons, including his God-given wit, humor and talent for storytelling. A celebration of life - memorial service will be conducted Saturday, June 29th, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Gretna, 100 Gretna Blvd., Gretna. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall at the church. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019

