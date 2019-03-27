The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home - Chef Menteur Hwy
7411 Chef Menteur Hwy
New Orleans, LA 70126
(504) 241-5556
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Gaspard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar E. Gaspard Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oscar E. Gaspard Jr. Obituary
Oscar E. Gaspard, Jr. departed this life on March 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Husband of Evelina T. Gaspard. Son of the late Oscar E. Gaspard Sr. and Julia Montegue Gaspard. Father of Charles Alexander Gaspard. Brother of Sylvia Darmas (Anthony) and Manuel Gaspard (Helen). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of C. R. Pittman, Boh Bros. Construction, Tulane University Medical School, Iberia Bank, also priest and parishioners of Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church 2022 St. Bernard Avenue New Orleans, LA 70116 on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue. In lieu of flowers please send donations to in memory of Oscar E. Gaspard, Jr. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home 7411 Chef Menteur Hwy. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home - Chef Menteur Hwy
Download Now