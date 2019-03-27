|
|
Oscar E. Gaspard, Jr. departed this life on March 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Husband of Evelina T. Gaspard. Son of the late Oscar E. Gaspard Sr. and Julia Montegue Gaspard. Father of Charles Alexander Gaspard. Brother of Sylvia Darmas (Anthony) and Manuel Gaspard (Helen). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of C. R. Pittman, Boh Bros. Construction, Tulane University Medical School, Iberia Bank, also priest and parishioners of Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church 2022 St. Bernard Avenue New Orleans, LA 70116 on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue. In lieu of flowers please send donations to in memory of Oscar E. Gaspard, Jr. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home 7411 Chef Menteur Hwy. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019