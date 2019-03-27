The home going celebration for Bro. Oscar E. Gaspard Jr. will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Corpus Christi Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, La 70116. The visitation will begin promptly for 9:00am, with the service commencing at 10:00am, there will be a Jazz Funeral following. Zulu Brothers are sincerely asked to attend. Attested by; Bro. Nick Spears, Recording Secretary.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019