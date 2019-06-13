Oscar Kelly Anderson, Jr. entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 52. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Waggaman, LA. Oscar was employed with CHS Harvest States formerly Grain Elevator as a millwright supervisor for 17 years. Beloved husband of Sinthel Haynes Anderson. Devoted father of Tristan Williams, Sr., Kristen Vondyke, and Maia Vondyke. Grandfather of Tristan Williams, Jr. Son of Carol Anderson Bartley and the late Oscar Kelly Anderson, Sr. Grandson of the late Jules Anderson, Beatrice Anderson, and Lucy Salvant. Brother of Pamela Anderson (James), Walter Anderson, Kevin Anderson and the late Clarence Salvant, and Altravia Anderson. Oscar is survived by 5 godchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Providence Baptist Church, Hosanna Fellowship of Gretna and neighboring churches; employees of CHS Harvest States and patrons of Anointed Creations Beauty Salon are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Greater Providence Baptist Church 623 Newton St. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Leslie Smith Host Minister / Pastor Alex J. Bellow officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary