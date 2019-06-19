Otha L. Terrell Sr.

Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Helena Missionary Baptist Church
1705 Lookout Rd.,
Greensburg, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Helena Missionary Baptist Church
1705 Lookout Rd.,
Greensburg, LA
View Map
Obituary
Otha L. Terrell, Sr., age 89, a resident of New Orleans, departed this life Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. Visitation at St. Helena Missionary Baptist Church, 1705 Lookout Rd., Greensburg from 9 am Saturday, June 22nd until religious service at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Lee Allen Pounds, Jr. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his sons, Otha L. Terrell, Jr. of Slidell; Robert Terrell and Ronald Terrell both of New Orleans and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg. 225 222-4479.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019
