Otha L. Terrell, Sr., age 89, a resident of New Orleans, departed this life Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. Visitation at St. Helena Missionary Baptist Church, 1705 Lookout Rd., Greensburg from 9 am Saturday, June 22nd until religious service at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Lee Allen Pounds, Jr. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his sons, Otha L. Terrell, Jr. of Slidell; Robert Terrell and Ronald Terrell both of New Orleans and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg. 225 222-4479.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019