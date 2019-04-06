Otis Louis Young

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Louis Young.

Otis Louis Young passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 55. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Beatrice Young; son, Louis Williams; siblings, Joann, Tyrone, Lamone, Brian and Cheryl Young; god-son, John Young; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice Mae Webster and Joseph Young; brothers, Clarence, Anthony and Joel Young; and sister, Hilda Young. All are invited to attend funeral services honoring Otis on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Rev. Earl Wallace and Perry Cosie officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Funeral Home
Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117
504-944-5500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.