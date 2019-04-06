Otis Louis Young passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 55. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Beatrice Young; son, Louis Williams; siblings, Joann, Tyrone, Lamone, Brian and Cheryl Young; god-son, John Young; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice Mae Webster and Joseph Young; brothers, Clarence, Anthony and Joel Young; and sister, Hilda Young. All are invited to attend funeral services honoring Otis on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Rev. Earl Wallace and Perry Cosie officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Louis Young.
Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117
504-944-5500
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019