The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
1923 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
1923 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ottistheresa Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ottistheresa Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ottistheresa Williams Obituary
Ottistheresa Williams, affectionately known as, "Sug" entered into eternal rest at her New Orleans home, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 104, with her family by her side. Ms. Williams attended nursing school and later became a kindergarten teacher at Little Tommy Tucker. She won several awards from the Peoples' Defense League for being a civil rights activist. Sug leaves to cherish her memory five children: Delores Williams Payton, Robert Williams, Jr., Trahan Williams, Crystal Williams Davis, and Tammy Williams Oubre'. She is also survived by twenty-six grandchildren, forty great grandchildren, and seventeen great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Williams Sr., father Seymour Burris and mother Marie Burris Dozier. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Peter Claver Church, 1923 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now