H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
Pablo Perez
Pablo Perez passed away at his home on February 20, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Celia Rocha Perez. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Roberto Rocha and his wife Anya, Martin Rocha, and William Rocha; step-grandchildren, Ethan Rocha Seth Rocha, Josenrique Rocha and his wife Dana, Andrew Rocha, and Elizabeth Rocha, and three step-great-grandchildren, Hayley Rocha, Kiley Rocha, and Brianna Rocha. He is also survived by his siblings, Marco Antonio Perez, Francisco Perez, and Gloria Lucas, as well as many nieces, nephews, and family members. He is preceded in death by his parents Pablo Vincente Perez and Maria Teresa Avendana Perez, his stepdaughter Marlyng Rocha, and stepson Ernesto Rocha. Pablo worked for Best Chevrolet for 25 years; he was liked by everyone and made friends easily. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him. Private services to be held at a later date. Please visit www.HCAlexander.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
