Palmyre "Pal" Sarah Westerfield McDonald passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at age 68. The first born of nine to the late Noel and Olga Mae Westerfield, Pal grew up in New Orleans, graduated from Nicholls High School and lived most of her life in the New Orleans, Chalmette and Metairie areas. She will be warmly remembered for her great love of family and life-long love of her animal children. A loving and devoted daughter, sister, stepmother, stepgrandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend and surrogate mother-figure to many, Pal will be missed for her kindness, happiness and heartwarming smile. For the last 15 years, she was happily employed by Ray Brandt Automotive Group, where she loved and was loved by her caring work family. Survivors include siblings Noel (Barbara) Westerfield Jr., Robert (Denise) Westerfield Sr., Cheryl (Richard, deceased) Lee, Sandy (Paul) San Salvador, Patricia (Fred) Riggs, Peggy (Joe) Lacoste, Carleton (Kristin) Westerfield, Craig (Cristi) Westerfield; stepchildren Jerry (Karen) McDonald, William "Moochie" (Kim) McDonald and Stacie (Paul) Kugler; grand stepchildren Alexis, Hannah, Talley, Caleb, Jacob, Olivia, Chase, Zachary, Zoie; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the SPCA, www.la-spca.org.