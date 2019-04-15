Pamela Ann Peterson, 63, passed away at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, LA, on April 13, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, LA, on May 8, 1955. Pam has resided at Hammond Developmental Center and most recently at Evergreen Groom home in Baker, LA, for most of her adult years. Pamela is predeceased by her loving parents, Marion F and Eunice Tricon Peterson, her brother, Roger Peterson, and her grandparents, Viola Picheloup Tricon and Oliver J Tricon, all of New Orleans, and Charles and Isabelle Peterson of Lakeshore, MS. Favorite family caretakers from her early years at the family home on North Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans are Uncle Louis Picheloup and his mother, Margaret Picheloup. Pearl Gardner was also a patient and kind caretaker for Pamela for many years. She is survived by her sister, Ann Peterson Ordon, her brother-in-law, Ron H Ordon, her nephew, Jeffrey M Ordon (wife Jessica Barras Ordon), and niece, Allison, all of Houston, TX. We are grateful to Libby and the staff at the Groom home for the great care and the loving home they provided for Pam during her last years and to the North Oaks Hospital staff for the care and kindness shown Pamela during her many, many stays there over the years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Catholic Service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:15 pm at the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 11:00 and continue until service time. Interment will follow in St Louis Cemetery No. 3 at 3421 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans La. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary