Pamela "Pam" Williams Bordelon passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Metairie. She is survived by her husband Richard "Rickey" David Bordelon, Sr.; one brother, John David Williams, Jr. (Janet) and also survived by her Uncle Jerry and niece Rita Smith. Daughter of the late Martha Jean Lail and the late John David Williams, Sr. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Fredrick Lail. Pam was employed for over 10 years as a paralegal with Niles Bourque Fontanat Knight, LLC until her retirement. She loved life and especially loved dancing, the beach, family holidays and spending time with friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001. Visitation will be held prior to mass from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019