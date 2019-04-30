Pat F. Vulcano, Jr. was born from Italian immigrant parents on March 6, 1928 in Penowa, Pennsylvania and raised in nearby Houston, Pennsylvania. After high school he began working in research & development for Pittsburg Consolidated Coal Company until age 22 when drafted into the Army for the Korean War. He served our country during active wartime for 2 years with an honorable discharge and then married Patricia Neely of New Orleans in 1953. He worked at Baker's Shoe Store while obtaining his undergraduate degree from Tulane and his Master in Education degree from Loyola in 1960. Pat then worked for Adolph Meyer Elementary, P.A. Capdau Junior High, Live Oak Elementary, Alcee Fortier High and his final 20 years as the principal of Sherwood Forest Elementary in New Orleans East before retiring in 1994. A widower since 1990, he is survived by his 4 children, Donna, Cindy, David & Scott. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 12:30PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Strive Incorporated d/b/a Miller Manor, 333 Henry Clay Ave. New Orleans 70118 or www.striveincorporated.org. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019