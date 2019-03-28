Patricia "Tricia" Ann McCormick Lopera of Kenner, LA passed away on March 23, 2019 at the age of 56. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. Patricia was the wife of John J. Lopera Jr. for more than 35 years. Together they had two sons; Christopher Jon Lopera (Roberta) and the late Michael Anthony Lopera. She was the proud grandmother of Kingston, Milan, Ava, Myriah, and Xavier. Sister of Lydia B. Selle (Eddie) and Sharon Cambre (David). Daughter of the late Delmar "Whitey" and Betty Dufour McCormick. Patricia and John enjoyed many things in life with their loving family, but she was most happy when surrounded by her grandchildren. Her joyous presence will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Chapel of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11AM. Visitation will begin at 9AM until service time. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary