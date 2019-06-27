Patricia Ann Carpenter Noble passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, June 24, 2019. Patricia was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Bush, Louisiana. She is survived by her loving husband; Joseph Edward Noble Jr.; her children, Toni Ann Noble Buckley (Jim), Joseph Edward Noble III, Paul Leon Noble and Stacey Lyn Noble; her grandchildren, Gregory Scott Miller (Kathleen), Brand Renée Noble, Paul Leon Noble Jr. and Sarah Ann Massey. As well as her great-grandchildren, Zachary Scott Miller, Jacob Lane Miller, Aaron Luke Miller, Joshua Ty Miller, Kyleigh Grace Miller, Buckie Noble, Jason Scott Provost Jr., Isabell Ann Massey, Jude Paul Massey; and many loved nieces and nephews. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Leon Carpenter and Francis Stokes Carpenter; her siblings, Vernon D. Carpenter, twin brother Aaron John Carpenter and sister-in-law Betty Jane Rostock Carpenter; her grandchildren, Jeffory Lane Miller and Jason Scott Provost Sr. In honor and request of Mrs. Noble's wishes, there will be a Graveside Memorial Service on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cowart Cemetery in Bush, Louisiana. Her nephew, United Methodist Minister, Rev. Aaron Carpenter will preside over the services. Her family would like to thank Dr. David Oubre and the staff at Ponchartrain Cancer Center of Covington for their excellent care, love and support during her yearlong battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Leukemia. In lieu of Flowers, please make donations in her name to: . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 6, 2019