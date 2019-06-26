Patricia Ann "Mama Pat" Green, age 70, received her Heavenly Wings on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Margarite Williams; her grandmother/second mother, Willie Mae Payne; 1 grandson, Randy Green Jr., and 2 siblings, Leroy Williams Jr. and Jackie Williams. Patricia leaves to cherish her most precious memories, her husband, James Green, Jr; 2 children, Jamal Green (Xanthippia), and Kimberly Green; 3 stepchildren, James Green III (Cynthia), Randy Green and Keysha Sims (George); 7 grandchildren, Jaylon Green, MaKayla Jones, Aaliyah Bournes, Asia Green, Jamie Green, Ashley Perkins, and Jaleesa Wilson; 8 siblings, Peggy Grandpre (Wilfred), Thelma Williams, Pauline Nealy, Sarah Williams, James Williams, Roger Williams (Yolande), Dwayne Williams and Charlotte Williams; 2 brother-in-laws, Louis Green and Jimmy Green (Denise); 1 sister-in-law, Gloria Green, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loved ones, and friends. Relatives, friends, employees, Pastors, members of The Asia Baptist Church, First District Usher Board, Orleans Parish School System are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00AM at The Asia Baptist Church, 1400 Sere St., NOLA. Dr. Kenneth G. Thibodeaux officiating. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019