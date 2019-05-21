Patricia Ann Perilloux went to heaven to join her husband of 37 years, Bryan Joseph Perilloux, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:25 am. She was 69 years old. Mrs. Perilloux was a native and lifelong resident of Metairie, LA. She is survived by three children and their spouses: Bryan Joseph Perilloux, Jr., Shawn P. Richards and her husband Thomas and Nicole P. Gardette and her husband Michael; her mother, Elizabeth Jean Danna and five siblings: Joseph Danna, Jr., Lynn Cade, Perry Danna, Chrissy Danna and Marie Knox. She is also survived by seven grandkids who affectionately called her "Gammie": Reese Richards, Hayden Perilloux, Jude Gardette, Liza Richards, Taylor Richards, Giuliana Gardette, and Kenzie Gardette in addition to numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She also leaves behind a great friend, Suzann France. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Danna, Sr. and a brother, Eddie Phillips. Besides shopping, Patricia's passion was taking care of others, especially her kids and grandkids, and although she had time to pursue any hobby she wanted, being the best "Gammie" ever was her hobby! Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Courtyard Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019