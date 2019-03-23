Services Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-6331 For more information about Patricia Keen Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Keen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Ann Swails Keen

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Known by a several nicknames - Pat, as called by most; Tricia, most affectionately by her husband; Myrtle by her eldest daughter; Grams by her grandson, Russell, & Great-Grams by her youngest grandson – Patricia Keen loved hearing all of them said often. She passed away on a Friday, March 15, 2019 not far from one of her favorite places to visit, the resting place of her Mother & Grandmother, in Ruston, LA. God knew it was time to finally let her join her beloved husband & others who passed away before her. She left behind a daughter, Lovelle Ann Johnston-Keen Blitch (James Buchanan Blitch Jr), grandchildren, Russell Clark Pottharst Jr, Laura Beth Robichaux-Bailey, Claire Elise Robichaux-Ganssle, Dave Michael Robichaux, & great-grandson, Cohen Blake Pottharst. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Clifford Keen; daughter, Judy Ann Johnston-Robichaux; brothers, Joseph Tillman Swails & Bert Hugh Swails. If you knew her, you'd know that she adored eating out, especially at buffets, where she could consume unmerciful amounts of food; but, always kept room for chocolate desserts. She loved to spend entire days at the movies – same theatre – different movies & never got bored sitting for so long. She loved home shopping channels & had a fine collection what she thought she might use someday. She also left lot of stuff for her daughter to go through - no idea what to do with it; but, reading through the mass of notes that she left with every piece of memorabilia has been entertaining. She saved every card & photo received from anyone & everything ever made for her, especially if made by a child; so, don't be surprised if you receive a little package in the mail with something that you made a very long time ago. She participated in every senior activity available every day that she could, even in the annual Mardi Gras "Walker" Parade! The sun rose & set with her grandchildren, & her great-grandson was her rainbow. Among her varied interests, she loved participating in weekend race-walks & I'll bet she was keeping that pace from the minute she arrived in Heaven until she found Tommy! She loved liver & onions, well done (tasteless) steak, enormous hamburgers, & chocolate malts. She never missed sending a birthday card & she loved getting phone calls very late at night, when she was always still up watching old movie re-runs. She loved not only her own children; but also adored her nurse-neighbor, Angelle Weber & her children & treasured the cards & photos they often sent 'till her very last day. In her younger years, she cooked the best baked macaroni & cheese in the universe, & made garlic dip that could make a bulldog break a chain! Among her most favorite pastimes was surprise travel with Tommy & her grandson, Russell, to anywhere & everywhere, with absolutely no pre-planning. Along with that, she was quite the daredevil & against her daughter's strict orders, would drive, with her grandson, with the sunroof open & no seatbelts, at insanely high speeds & arms up thru the roof! She leaves behind several very sad hearts; but that's not a bad thing. What we have here is a farewell for a beloved Woman, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother, born January 08, 1930 in Homer, LA, the daughter of her late mother, Lorna Lovelle Gibson, father, Donald Hugh Swails, & stepmother, Agnes Sula Swails. It would be remiss to omit sharing enormous gratitude to those who lovingly cared so much in the end – everyone at The Arbor & Terrace of Ruston. She was laid to rest, on a Friday, March 22, 2019, beside her husband, & we know that they are already driving to points unknown on another unplanned adventure! She planned her funeral in advance down to the smallest detail & as per her very specific wishes, her farewell was graveside where she will be interred at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. You are invited to sign & leave caring thoughts at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Please give generously to Compassus Hospice, 100 S Trenton St, Ruston, LA 71270, in her memory. And please note her change of address to her new place of residence, The Pearly Gates of Heaven. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019