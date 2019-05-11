The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gallardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Timmreck Gallardo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Timmreck Gallardo Obituary
Patricia Ann Timmreck Gallardo passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on June 25, 1936 in New Orleans, Louisiana and resided in Ponchatoula since 2008. Patricia is survived by her husband Wilfred G. Gallardo; children Melanie Mayeux, Wilfred Gallardo, Jr. (Nicole), and Mark Gallardo (Cindy); brothers Albert Timmreck, Michael Timmreck, and Stephen Timmreck; grandchildren Joshua Mayeux, Alicia Rodick, Gabrielle, Gillian, Garrett, Matthew, Nicholas, Kate, and Sarah Gallardo; great-grandchildren Aiden Mayeux, Hanna Herkes and Blake Rodick. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert J. Timmreck and Isabelle Deris Timmreck, sister Gay Foto and great-grandson Elijah Mayeux. Patricia and her husband were longtime active parishioners of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. She will be fondly remembered for her spirited demeanor. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Heart of Hospice, Hammond, Louisiana for their compassion and care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now