Patricia Ann Timmreck Gallardo passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on June 25, 1936 in New Orleans, Louisiana and resided in Ponchatoula since 2008. Patricia is survived by her husband Wilfred G. Gallardo; children Melanie Mayeux, Wilfred Gallardo, Jr. (Nicole), and Mark Gallardo (Cindy); brothers Albert Timmreck, Michael Timmreck, and Stephen Timmreck; grandchildren Joshua Mayeux, Alicia Rodick, Gabrielle, Gillian, Garrett, Matthew, Nicholas, Kate, and Sarah Gallardo; great-grandchildren Aiden Mayeux, Hanna Herkes and Blake Rodick. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert J. Timmreck and Isabelle Deris Timmreck, sister Gay Foto and great-grandson Elijah Mayeux. Patricia and her husband were longtime active parishioners of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. She will be fondly remembered for her spirited demeanor. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Heart of Hospice, Hammond, Louisiana for their compassion and care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 18, 2019